Lack of mass testing adds to worker unease

DETROIT — As the Detroit 3 add production shifts and cancel summer downtime to replenish sparse dealership lots, rapid testing for the coronavirus remains an elusive next step to ensuring factory workers' safety.
Meanwhile, some plans to reopen offices are being pushed back, underscoring workers' unease about spending long shifts on the assembly line surrounded by potential virus carriers. Ford Motor Co., which had aimed for salaried employees to be back at their regular desks by early July, now says most will keep working from home at least through September.
Despite temperature checks, daily health screenings and mandatory protective equipment, a handful of positive COVID-19 cases have slipped through the system in the weeks since North American plants reopened. Although symptomatic workers can get tests that produce results in about 24 hours, the UAW continues to push for every union worker to be tested at regular intervals until a vaccine is available.