Lack of mass testing adds to worker unease

DETROIT — As the Detroit 3 add production shifts and cancel summer downtime to replenish sparse dealership lots, rapid testing for the coronavirus remains an elusive next step to ensuring factory workers' safety.

Meanwhile, some plans to reopen offices are being pushed back, underscoring workers' unease about spending long shifts on the assembly line surrounded by potential virus carriers. Ford Motor Co., which had aimed for salaried employees to be back at their regular desks by early July, now says most will keep working from home at least through September.

Despite temperature checks, daily health screenings and mandatory protective equipment, a handful of positive COVID-19 cases have slipped through the system in the weeks since North American plants reopened. Although symptomatic workers can get tests that produce results in about 24 hours, the UAW continues to push for every union worker to be tested at regular intervals until a vaccine is available.

Gamble: Pauses inevitable

Such testing at that scale does not yet exist, and some argue that even that might not keep factory floors free of infections. There's a growing sense that the industry's recovery could sputter through fits and starts well into 2021.

"We see ourselves probably in this mode for another year, realistically maybe a year and a half," UAW President Rory Gamble told Automotive News. "We're dug in for the long haul. Where we have to shut down going forward to make sure the facility is clean and safe, we intend to engage in that type of activity to protect life."

Gamble didn't offer a time frame for when rapid tests might be available but said the union has been working with legislators and hoped for progress "real soon."

Current testing capabilities, while helpful in diagnosing suspected cases, will not be effective on a mass scale, automakers say.

“We will continue to monitor new developments in testing and will look for more capability if it becomes available.”
Mark Stewart, COO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles North America

"There is no reliable, scalable test currently available to test asymptomatic employees every day," Mark Stewart, COO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles North America, said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor new developments in testing and will look for more capability if it becomes available."

At issue is the time it takes to get a positive or negative result, even when it's less than a day.

"There's too much lag time in getting results back," Gamble said. "While you're waiting on the test results to come back, you could contract the virus."

General Motors spokesman Jim Cain said the protocols the automaker has in place today are enough to keep sick workers out of its facilities.

"Until there is a quick, high-volume point-of-use test with high sensitivity and specificity, mass testing will have limited if any value in helping GM prevent disease from getting into the workplace," Cain said.

Testing barriers

Even if rapid testing becomes available, it might not be foolproof — and it wouldn't necessarily mean an end to periodic production stoppages.

Employees with symptoms

The Detroit 3 offer testing for employees showing symptoms of COVID-19, with results available in 24 hours or less.


GM: On-site tests offered at a majority of facilities around the country. At smaller locations such as warehouses without on-site medical centers, the company has arrangements with local health providers.

FCA: Tests offered through partnerships with health systems in regions where it has assembly plants, including metro Detroit; Kokomo, Ind.; Belvidere, Ill.; and Toledo, Ohio.

Ford: Through partnerships with local health systems, polymerase chain-reaction testing, which identifies whether someone is actively infected, is available in southeast Michigan; Chicago; Cleveland; Louisville, Ky.; and Kansas City, Mo.

"There's still going to be false negatives and false positives," said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich. "It's challenging to do and doesn't guarantee safety 100 percent."

Michael Mina, an epidemiology professor at Harvard University's T. H. Chan School of Public Health, estimated that a rapid test at the scale needed for the auto industry is likely months away.

Cost could make widespread distribution an issue, unless companies receive financial assistance and the price per test continues to fall. He said it's possible that in the future, workers would each carry a bundle of tests handed out by their employer and could test themselves every few days, getting results within minutes.

Another option, he said, would be to use tests that detect COVID-19 antibodies to determine which sites could be susceptible to outbreaks and then supplement those with rapid virus tests. "We have to start thinking about smarter, more efficient ways that won't be perfect," he said, "but would be good if your goal is to stop an outbreak, not to stop every last case."

Preventing outbreaks in the plants is just one challenge the industry faces on the road to recovery.

"To keep production sustained, we need healthy workers, healthy suppliers and healthy demand," Dziczek said. "Even if you fix one leg of the stool, the other two might not be."

Worker concerns

For the foreseeable future, Gamble acknowledged that workers will need to rely on the plants' current safety processes. But some in the union have questioned whether those procedures are being followed effectively.

The UAW local representing more than 7,000 Ford workers who make the F-150 pickup and Transit van at the Kansas City Assembly Plant last week said it would file safety complaints over "failures of the company to follow COVID-19 protocols and to provide safe working conditions for our members." The local said plant management has not properly cleaned work equipment and screened workers for symptoms of the virus.

"The company is backsliding on its public commitment to put people over production and profits during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis," Local 249 leaders wrote on Facebook.

Ford denied the accusations.

Gamble said there are some "glitches" in current plant safety measures but that the union also has to work harder to keep members informed of changes to certain cleaning protocols as more is known about the virus. A grievance filed by workers at Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant took issue with the company's failure to close for 24 hours after a positive case, but Gamble said that policy was changed after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made it unnecessary.

"This is a very stressful environment to work in," he said. "We've been addressing these issues immediately as they come up. We've had to adjust some of our safety protocols in line with CDC protocol changes. When these changes come along, we have to do a much better job of communicating that throughout the system so people understand. That helps eliminate a lot of the fear."

