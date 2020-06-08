Lack of mass testing adds to worker unease

For the foreseeable future, Gamble acknowledged that workers will need to rely on the plants' current safety processes. But some in the union have questioned whether those procedures are being followed effectively.

The UAW local representing more than 7,000 Ford workers who make the F-150 pickup and Transit van at the Kansas City Assembly Plant last week said it would file safety complaints over "failures of the company to follow COVID-19 protocols and to provide safe working conditions for our members." The local said plant management has not properly cleaned work equipment and screened workers for symptoms of the virus.

"The company is backsliding on its public commitment to put people over production and profits during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis," Local 249 leaders wrote on Facebook.

Ford denied the accusations.

Gamble said there are some "glitches" in current plant safety measures but that the union also has to work harder to keep members informed of changes to certain cleaning protocols as more is known about the virus. A grievance filed by workers at Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant took issue with the company's failure to close for 24 hours after a positive case, but Gamble said that policy was changed after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made it unnecessary.

"This is a very stressful environment to work in," he said. "We've been addressing these issues immediately as they come up. We've had to adjust some of our safety protocols in line with CDC protocol changes. When these changes come along, we have to do a much better job of communicating that throughout the system so people understand. That helps eliminate a lot of the fear."