Kia workers in South Korea to stage partial strike over wages, EV plans

HEEKYONG YANG JOYCE LEE
Reuters
BLOOMBERG

SEOUL -- Unionized workers at Kia Motors Corp. in South Korea will launch a partial strike on Nov. 24 over wages and worries about job security as the automaker pursues plans to produce electric vehicles, Kia's union said on Thursday.

The union at South Korea's No.2 automaker has decided to suspend work for a part of the day over Nov. 24-27, an union official said, adding Kia's plan to introduce EV production is one of the thorny issues in the annual wage negotiations.

Kia has laid out plans to produce an EV model comparable to its K7 sedan at one of the factories in its Hwaseong plant in South Korea starting July next year, the union official said.

"Building electric cars requires about 30 percent less labor than building internal combustion cars, because they require fewer parts, resulting in job losses," a union member at Kia said.

"If the shift to electric cars is inevitable, we are asking the management to ensure longer-term job security by having EV module production lines at our factories," the member added.

Kia said in September that it plans to have eleven EVs by 2025 and have 25 percent of its global sales in EVs by 2029.

Automakers around the world are expanding their electric car production to comply with tougher air-pollution rules that require them to reduce carbon emissions or face stiff fines.

The union at Kia has also asked for a raise in wages and a performance pay, but these have not been accepted by the company, the union official said.

Kia wants to freeze wages but has proposed a bonus and other benefits if the union does not strike, a company official said on condition of anonymity as negotiations are ongoing.

The labor action at Kia comes even as the union at affiliate Hyundai Motor avoided a strike amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM warns labor unrest making South Korea untenable
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM warns labor unrest making South Korea untenable
GM warns labor unrest making South Korea untenable
Former UAW official Joe Ashton sentenced to 30 months in prison
Former UAW official Joe Ashton sentenced to 30 months in prison
Honda reshapes U.S. operations for speed
Honda reshapes U.S. operations for speed
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-16-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive