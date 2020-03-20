Kia to resume production in Georgia on Monday

Kia's assembly plant in West Point, Ga., is set to resume production Monday after the automaker said it suspended output Thursday over supply chain issues.

In addition, according to a report by WGCL-TV , five employees at the plant are self-quarantining after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

In a statement obtained by WGCL, Kia Motors America said the plant "will take the opportunity to perform routine maintenance activities, as well as additional cleaning and sanitizing processes to workstations throughout the facility as part of its prevention measures related to COVID-19 risks."

The West Point plant builds the Optima sedan and Sorento and Telluride crossovers.