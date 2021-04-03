Kia to cut 2 days of output in Georgia next week

The downtime is due to supply chain snags plaguing the auto industry

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters

WASHINGTON -- Kia Motors said Friday it will cancel two days of production next week at its assembly plant in the state of Georgia to address supply chain issues.

The company said the two days without production will "allow time for the supply chain to stabilize for continuous operation throughout the remainder of the month."

A semiconductor chip shortage has caused automakers to cancel production around the world. Semiconductors are used extensively in cars, including to monitor engine performance, manage steering or automatic windows, and in sensors used in parking and entertainment systems.

Auto industry rethinks playbook as COVID, chip shortages disrupt supply
