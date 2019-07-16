'Keep these plants open,' UAW chief tells GM brass

DETROIT — As dozens of UAW members from Lordstown, Ohio, protested outside, the union's president on Tuesday called on General Motors to keep open U.S. plants it has unallocated as part of a cost-cutting plan.

Gary Jones, speaking at the handshake ceremony to open what are expected to be contentious contract negotiations, argued that GM owes the union a commitment to invest in its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

"We invested in you; now it's your turn to invest in us," Jones said. "We will leave no stone unturned to protect our brothers and sisters at the locations put on the block. We call on GM to keep these plants open and allocate more products on American soil. It can be done."

GM in November said it would not allocate products to Lordstown Assembly, Oshawa Assembly in Canada and Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Michigan. Propulsion plants in Maryland and Michigan also have not been given new products. The move put the fates of roughly 6,700 hourly and salaried factory employees — 3,800 in the U.S. and 2,900 in Canada — in jeopardy.

Walt Ball, a 25-year veteran at Lordstown, made the trek to Detroit with roughly 50 other members of UAW Local 1112 to support the union.

He said he was optimistic that Lordstown could get a new vehicle to build, even as GM explores the possibility of selling the plant to an electric vehicle company .

"We need to support American jobs," Ball said. "We're tired of labor being devalued around this country. We've been flexible through the bankruptcy and allowed things to happen to keep this company going."

Jones noted that, while GM has been the most profitable of the Detroit 3 since the last round of negotiations, it now employs the fewest UAW hourly employees of the three companies.

Jones repeated lines from his speech Monday to open negotiations with Ford , saying the union would stop a "race to the bottom" for U.S. autoworkers.

GM CEO Mary Barra focused her remarks Tuesday on the fact that GM has invested $23 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations over the last 10 years and said the company has accounted for 26 percent of all U.S. automaker investment since 2010.

She said the two sides must "build a strong future and lead the transformation of an industry" that is undergoing rapid change.

"The opportunity for whoever gets it right is absolutely huge," she said. "Having us all aligned is critical to achieving that success. Our collective future is at stake. We cannot move forward without each other."