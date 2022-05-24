Judge blocks Tesla from shunting sex harassment suit into arbitration

Tesla Inc . must keep defending itself in open court against claims that female employees face “rampant sexual harassment” in its largest California factory, a California judge ruled, spurning the company’s request for closed-door arbitration.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kaus ruled Monday that the female worker who filed the complaint can proceed in court -- even though she signed an arbitration agreement giving up her right to sue.

Kaus issued a one-sentence order denying the company’s request without explaining his reasoning.