Judge blocks Tesla from shunting sex harassment suit into arbitration

Tesla Inc. must keep defending itself in open court against claims that female employees face “rampant sexual harassment” in its largest California factory, a California judge ruled, spurning the company’s request for closed-door arbitration.
Alameda County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kaus ruled Monday that the female worker who filed the complaint can proceed in court -- even though she signed an arbitration agreement giving up her right to sue.
Kaus issued a one-sentence order denying the company’s request without explaining his reasoning.
Tesla and its controversial CEO Elon Musk have come under fire from shareholder activists who have pushed the electric-vehicle maker’s board, so far without success, to adopt more transparency about its diversity goals and use of arbitration to resolve complaints regarding sexual harassment and racial discrimination.