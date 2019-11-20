Jones resigns as UAW president, report says

DETROIT — Gary Jones is resigning as UAW president, his lawyer told The Detroit News.

"After much discussion with his family and friends, Gary has elected to resign his position as UAW president and retire effective immediately," Jones' attorney, J. Bruce Maffeo, told the News.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg told Automotive News he could not confirm the report. Jones has been on leave since Nov. 3.

News of Jones' decision came shortly after the UAW's International Executive Board voted unanimously at an emergency meeting Wednesday to seek the permanent removal of Jones and regional director Vance Pearson, who also is on leave after being charged with fraud and embezzlement. Jones has not been charged with any crimes.

The UAW's board filed charges against Jones and Pearson under Article 30 of its constitution, the union said in a statement.

"(Jones') decision to do so was reached before learning of the internal charges filed earlier today by the UAW," Maffeo told the News.

Maffeo did not respond to Automotive News' request for comment.

Earlier Wednesday, court officials scheduled a plea hearing for Joe Ashton, a former UAW vice president. Ashton is expected to plead guilty to conspiracy charges on Dec. 4.

The charges, which the UAW said were signed by all 12 board members, assert that Jones and Pearson "directed the submission of false, misleading and inaccurate expense records to the UAW Accounting Department," the union's statement said. They seek to expel Jones and Pearson from the union, in addition to stripping them of their elected positions.

"This is a somber day, but our UAW Constitution has provided the necessary tools to deal with these charges," Rory Gamble, who took over for Jones as acting president Nov. 3, said in the statement.

Article 30 allows charges to be filed with the signatures of either five executive board members or a number of local union leaders. Some locals have been gathering signatures in an effort to file charges, but they had not yet reached the necessary numbers.

According to the constitution, the board was to meet 10 days after the charges are filed in order to prepare for a trial. A 12-person trial committee panel would have been selected. Following the trial, if Jones and Pearson were found guilty by a two-thirds vote of the panel, they would be expelled from the union.

Jones requested a paid leave of absence several days after a former aide became the 12th person charged by the U.S. Justice Department in connection with its corruption probe of the UAW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Ashton became the 13th on Nov. 6. Ten of the 13 have pleaded guilty.

Jones' decision to go on paid leave earlier this month came two days after prosecutors accused several officials of embezzling $1.5 million in union funds and filing false expense reports to conceal the wrongdoing.

Gamble has announced several measures aimed at preventing future instances of corruption within the UAW's leadership and has said he is "confident" the union's remaining board members did not commit any wrongdoing.

"We are committed at the UAW to take all necessary steps including continuing to implement ethics reforms and greater financial controls to prevent these type of charges from ever happening again," Gamble said in the Wednesday statement.

Jones would be the first UAW president to be replaced mid-term since 1970, when Walter Reuther died in a plane crash, according to labor experts.

The Detroit News first reported in September that Jones and former UAW President Dennis Williams were among the unnamed officials cited in the charges filed against Pearson. Prosecutors said Pearson and other UAW leaders misused hundreds of thousands of dollars on leisurely vacations in California, golf clubs, lavish meals, cigars and $440 bottles of champagne.

The feds raided the home of Jones, Williams and other officials in August.

The union's board met in September following Jones' reported implication, but did not take any action. Pearson was placed on leave in October.

Michael Martinez contributed to this report