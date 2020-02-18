JLR will run out of Chinese parts for UK production after 2 weeks

COVENTRY, England -- Jaguar Land Rover has enough parts from China to maintain its British production for the next two weeks but not beyond that, CEO Ralf Speth said.

"We are safe for this week and we are safe for next week. In the third week we have parts missing," Speth said on Tuesday at an event here when asked about the potential impact on British production.

JLR has three car factories in its home market.

Speth said the automaker's Chinese factory would open next week and was "safe for the first week."

Sales were not currently happening in China and it was unclear when they would return, Speth said.

The boss of Tata Motors, JLR's parent company, Guenter Butschek, speaking at the same event, said the company does not have sufficient visibility regarding parts suppliers from China.

"We are safe for the month of February and for a good part of March," Butschek said. "Are we fully covered at this point of time for the full month of March? Unfortunately...not."

JLR joins major global companies in warning of the impact of the coronavirus in China on supply chains.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has suspended production of the Fiat 500L at its Serbian plant due to disruptions in the supply of audio system parts.

The rapidly spreading virus has killed nearly 1,900 in China and stricken some 72,000 people, confining millions to their homes, disrupting supply chains and delaying reopening of factories after the extended Lunar New Year holiday break.