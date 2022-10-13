Stellantis cuts 3rd shift at Jeep Wagoneer, Ram plant

DETROIT — Stellantis is eliminating the third production shift at a Michigan plant that builds the Jeep Wagoneer and previous-generation Ram pickup.

The automaker said no permanent employees would be laid off as a result of the cutback, which it called an effort to "improve production efficiency" amid the ongoing industrywide microchip shortage.

Warren Truck Assembly has more than 5,500 employees and began running a three-shift schedule in January. It builds the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, nameplates that rejoined the Jeep lineup in 2021, as well as the Ram Classic, which is scheduled to remain in production through next year.

Supplemental workers will see their hours cut, but "there are no layoffs associated with this action," a company spokesperson said.