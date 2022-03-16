Jeep plant in Italy to slow operations as chips run short

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused a worsening in microchip supply conditions.

Reuters

The Melfi plant exports the Jeep Renegade and 500X to the U.S.

MILAN -- A worsening in microchip supply conditions triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is forcing Stellantis to slow operations at its key Melfi plant in Italy next month, unions said.

Ukraine is a key exporter of neon gas, which is needed to produce already scarce automotive microchips, while Moscow's invasion is also disrupting transport routes.

"The company has made it clear that in recent weeks, the dramatic situation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, with those territories as leading producers of raw material to produce microchips, makes any kind of production planning harder and harder," metalworker unions said in a joint statement on Tuesday after meeting the company.

As a consequence, starting from April 4, weekly production shifts will be reduced to 15 from 17, resulting in some 1,500 workers a day being put on furlough, unions said.

Stellantis declined to comment.

Stellantis currently builds the Fiat 500X small crossover, Jeep Renegade small SUV and Jeep Compass compact SUV in Melfi. Plug-in hybrid versions of the Jeeps are also assembled at the plant, which exports the Renegade and 500X to the U.S.

The plant resumed operations this week after a 10-day stoppage which affected all its over 7,000 workers, amid a global chip shortage and a protest by truck drivers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota Calif. plant gets $27M investment
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota plant
Toyota Calif. plant gets $27M investment
Daimler Kallenius BB web.jpg
Mercedes holds firm on EV investment plans despite Ukraine war disruptions
Honda Canada to spend $1.1B to retool Ontario factories for hybrid vehicles
Honda Canada to spend $1.1B to retool Ontario factories for hybrid vehicles
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-14-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive