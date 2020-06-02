Jeep employee hit by stolen vehicle in Toledo

Krystal Hur
Toledo
REUTERS

A shipping yard employee was hit by a vehicle stolen from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep assembly complex in Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday. The vehicle was one of six Ram trucks stolen from a shipping yard near the complex.

The employee, Becky Huston, 60, was taken to a medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told The Toledo Blade that there were no suspects yet. Investigators were attempting to obtain surveillance footage.

In an email statement to Automotive News, FCA said that five of the trucks were recovered. The company also said it was "actively working" with Toledo police in the investigation.

