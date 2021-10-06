Jeep Cherokee production down for rest of October

The Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois that builds the Jeep Cherokee will be down for the rest of the month because of the ongoing chip shortage, a Stellantis spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The plant has had significant downtime this year and cut its second shift. The site employs 2,362 hourly workers.

The Belvidere plant, even before the chip shortage, grappled with downtime as the automaker sought to match Cherokee production with demand. Cherokee sales fell 20 percent through September.

The Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, which produces the Dodge muscle cars and Chrysler 300, is down this week. Dodge Challenger and Charger sales were up 15 percent through September, while the 300 was up 27 percent to 14,631.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," the company said in a statement.