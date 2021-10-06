Jeep Cherokee production down for rest of October

The Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois has had significant downtime this year and cut its second shift.

The Belvidere Assembly Plant builds the Jeep Cherokee.

The Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois that builds the Jeep Cherokee will be down for the rest of the month because of the ongoing chip shortage, a Stellantis spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The plant has had significant downtime this year and cut its second shift. The site employs 2,362 hourly workers.

The Belvidere plant, even before the chip shortage, grappled with downtime as the automaker sought to match Cherokee production with demand. Cherokee sales fell 20 percent through September.

The Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, which produces the Dodge muscle cars and Chrysler 300, is down this week. Dodge Challenger and Charger sales were up 15 percent through September, while the 300 was up 27 percent to 14,631.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," the company said in a statement.

Related Article
Chip crisis dashes industry's hopes for post-pandemic sales recovery
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Mazda unveils new flexible production system for EVs, larger vehicles
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Mazda Hofu H2 assembly plant
Mazda unveils new flexible production system for EVs, larger vehicles
VW grille web 2_0.jpg
VW extends partial production stop in Mexico, union says
Chip stock-MAIN_0.jpg
Chip crisis dashes industry's hopes for post-pandemic sales recovery
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-4-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive