Jaguar Land Rover avoids UK border chaos so far

Trucks parked near the port of Dover in southern England after traffic to Europe was stopped, triggering delays to supplies.

Jaguar Land Rover has not seen any impact so far from congestion at UK ports, its parent Tata Motors said on Thursday, even as many countries cut transport ties with Britain due to a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.

Toyota brought forward its Christmas production breaks at plants in England and France after transport disruption hit parts supplies.

Honda had to stop output at its Civic factory in Swindon, England, earlier this month because of a shortage of parts. It resumed production about a week later.

The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded issues that were already affecting automakers ahead of Brexit, with the looming end to the transition period widely expected to cause delays at ports regardless of the outcome of talks on a trade deal.

Jaguar Land Rover halted production at its British factories for a week in November last year to mitigate any potential impact from a no-deal Brexit ahead of the then Oct. 31 deadline.

Automakers welcome post-Brexit accord between EU and UK
