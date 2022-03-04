Invasion of Ukraine cuts supply of neon, possibly impacting chip shortage

"Of course, people will look for alternative sources of neon as quickly as they can — but that's not something that can just be switched on," said Carla Bailo, CEO of the Center for Automotive Research. "Eventually, if semiconductors don't come, we'll be right back to where we were last year."

The semiconductor shortage, a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic and manufacturing shutdowns in 2020, has ravaged the auto industry and made life difficult for auto retailers and consumers. According to AutoForecast Solutions estimates, automakers had to cut 10.4 million vehicles out of global production plans last year because of the shortage, with an additional 656,200 axed so far in 2022. AFS expects automakers to cut at least 1.3 million vehicles by the end of this year.

Dan Hearsch, a managing director in the automotive and industrial practice at AlixPartners, said the Russian invasion should not cause an immediate impact on semiconductor production — his firm's intel indicates that major microchip companies have built up several months' worth of neon stock.

"They saw this coming a little bit," Hearsch said. "After the last couple years, [they] decided we're going to stock up on as much as we can."

But the longer the war in Ukraine persists, the more likely it is that companies will run low on neon, hampering semiconductor production worldwide just as some automotive officials hoped the crisis would begin to ease in the second half of this year.

Further complicating matters is the fact that Ukraine's neon-gas production is dependent on Russia. According to Techcet, neon gas is produced as a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing. That gas is then purified in Ukraine, which exports neon to much of the world.