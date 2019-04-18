Instead of national strike, UAW could target key plants for ripple effect

Art Wheaton, a labor expert at Cornell University, said a brief, strategic strike at a smaller plant would be less likely to frustrate tens of thousands of workers.

"You don't have quite as much unanimity in the labor movement anymore either as General Motors and especially Fiat Chrysler have gone to a lot more temporaries," he told Automotive News. "With a whole bunch more temporaries who don't have the same levels of benefits, it's harder to say you'll be able to get them 100 percent on board with manning the picket lines and doing the other things for a big, wide national strike."

He added: "Some of the plants, they have maybe 50 or 60 percent temps in some of them, and you can't say for sure that they're going to follow what the union wants to do."

Wheaton pointed to the 2016 presidential election as a key example. Wheaton said union workers used to be sure votes for the Democratic Party, but some were drawn to Donald Trump's promises of protectionism.

"There were an awful lot of UAW members who voted for Trump," he said. "Solidarity is hard to keep."

Some experts believe the union has weakened to the point that it's unlikely to call any kind of strike during this year's talks, no matter how difficult it is to reach a deal it considers palatable.

Mike Smith, principal archivist for the University of Michigan's Bentley Historical Library, said the UAW will hold its strike card close as it has in every round of negotiations. He agreed that the UAW has the ability to shut down one of the automakers nationally by striking only one strategic plant, but he doesn't think the union would want to do that. Losing about half of its members over the past 20 years has made the union less eager to wage such a costly public fight, he said.

"The UAW today, maybe 40 percent of their members are no longer in the automobile industry," Smith said. "I think the key thing now for the UAW is … reinvesting in the plants and providing job security."