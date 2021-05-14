Infiniti to suspend QX50 output because of chip shortfall

Infiniti is idling production of the QX50 compact crossover because of the semiconductor supply crunch, leaving the brand's U.S. dealers short of two volume models.

QX50 assembly at Infiniti's COMPAS factory in Aguascalientes, Mexico, will be suspended in June, Automotive News has learned.

An Infiniti spokesman confirmed the stoppage and noted Q50 sedan output in Japan will also be idled next month.

"We continue to work closely with our supplier partners to assess the impact of supply chain issues and minimize disruption for our retailers and clients," the spokesman said.

The QX50 is the Japanese' luxury automaker's best-selling model, accounting for about a third of Infiniti's first-quarter U.S. sales.

Dallas Fox, executive manager at Tim Dahle Infiniti in suburban Salt Lake City, expects to run out of QX50 inventory by mid-June, and won't receive new product until July.

"We are going to have a lean summer," said Fox.