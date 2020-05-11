An industry inches its way to production

After weeks of false hopes and false starts, the global auto supply chain inched back into production readiness last week.

Promising plant restarts in China followed by Michigan's decision to let manufacturing resume in the state both gave suppliers encouragement to make more concrete plans toward making auto parts again.

But it's still unclear whether their automaker customers are truly ready and able to open the floodgates to restart an industry locked down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some early plans went nowhere. Toyota had been shooting for a resumption of North American production May 4 but then targeted Monday, May 11, "based on an extensive review with our supplier and logistics network," the company said.

Similarly, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had planned to resume operations at several U.S. factories May 4, but that date met with UAW opposition, making it impossible.

A Renault plant in Sandouville, France, where partial activity had resumed at the end of April, was ordered by a French court last week to stop work for failing to ensure employee safety from the coronavirus.

Nissan had been moving toward reopening its U.S. plants in mid-May. But last week, it changed its plan and remained closed without a restart date.