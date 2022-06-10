Hyundai's Korean production hit by truckers' strike

SEOUL -- Production at Hyundai's biggest factory complex fell by half on Thursday because of component shortages caused by a truckers' strike in South Korea, a union official at the automaker said.

The automaker's Ulsan plants operated at about 50 percent to 60 percent of capacity due to parts procurement issues the strike caused.

Hyundai normally builds about 6,000 vehicles a day at its Ulsan factories including the high-margin Genesis SUV and Ioniq 5 EV.

With trucks unavailable because of the strike, Korean companies are seeking alternative ways to transport goods. At Hyundai affiliate Kia, employees were spotted driving newly produced cars on the streets to warehouses.

Hyundai said it has experienced partial production disruptions at its Ulsan plants and is monitoring the situation closely.