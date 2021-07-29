Hyundai's feat: Speedier battery charging

LOS ANGELES — When Hyundai Motor Group was developing the E-GMP architecture for its new generation of electric vehicles, the automaker was thinking well beyond EV competitors such as Volkswagen and Ford, or even Tesla.

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover needed to offer clear superiority over electric rivals in fast-charge capabilities, while closing ground on the refueling king of them all: internal combustion engines.

That is an extremely heavy lift. EVs may be quieter, quicker and more environmentally friendly than comparable ICE vehicles, but nothing beats liquid fuels such as gasoline for adding range very, very fast.

"If you compare us to a Tesla Model Y or an electric SUV in our segment, we're going to dominate them on miles of range added," said Ryan Miller, manager of electrified powertrain development at the Hyundai Kia America Technical Center in Chino, Calif. But he added: "Our ultimate goal is not competitor EVs — it's internal combustion engines. And to close that gap is a monumental task.

"We've made this huge improvement, but we still have more to do."