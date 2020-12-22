Hyundai to suspend output at S. Korean factory for 8 days

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it plans to suspend operations at its factory in Asan, South Korea for eight working days until Jan. 6.

"The operations schedule at the Asan plant is being adjusted during the year-end and New Year holiday season to secure stable production volumes," a company spokesperson said.

Work is planned at the Asan factory to adjust production lines to build electric vehicles, said a source with knowledge of the matter who declined to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to media.