Hyundai to suspend output at Korea plant over chip shortage

The production stoppage will start Monday and last two days

HEEKYONG YANG
Reuters

SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said on Friday it has decided to suspend production for two days starting on Monday at its Asan plant because of a chip shortage.

It said the suspension was because of the "supply conditions" for semiconductor parts for powertrain control units.

"We are closely monitoring the situation to take prompt and necessary measures to optimize production in line with the supply conditions," Hyundai said in a statement.

The Asan factory turns out 300,000 vehicles each year, including the Sonata and Grandeur sedans.

Hyundai last week announced it would suspend output at Ulsan, its main South Korean factory, from April 7 to April 14 because of chip and component supply issues.

Underscoring the severity of the global chip shortage crisis, Hyundai has become the latest automaker to halt manufacturing because of the chip shortage.

Hyundai had been able to avoid a hit from the shortage up to now largely because it maintained a stockpile of chips, unlike its global peers, Reuters reported in February.

