Hyundai says it is unsure when it will resume Russian plant operations

The automaker says component delivery continues to be an issue.

Byline Here

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said on Friday it has not decided when to resume operations at its assembly plant in St Petersburg, Russia, citing ongoing issues with component delivery.

"Hyundai Motor Company is deeply concerned by the situation in Ukraine," Hyundai said in a statement. "We can confirm operations of the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Russia are suspended until further notice due to ongoing global logistics issues with components delivery.

"The safety of our employees and caring for our customers remains the utmost priority of Hyundai Motor. We sincerely hope the situation is resolved peacefully as soon as possible," it added.

Operations at the St Petersburg plant have been suspended since March 1.

Together with affiliate Kia, Hyundai is among the world's top 10 biggest automakers by sales, building about 200,000 vehicles per year in Russia, or roughly 4 percent of its global production capacity.

Global auto and truck makers, including U.S. automaker General Motors and Germany's Daimler Truck this week suspended some business in Russia following its Ukraine invasion.

Earlier this week, several automakers said they would suspend car shipments to Russia until further notice, becoming the first international automaker to do so as sanctions over the invasion continue to bite.

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A deal with Putin leaves Renault trapped in Russia
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
AvtoVAZ Togliatti web.jpg
A deal with Putin leaves Renault trapped in Russia
Detroit automakers, UAW drop mask mandate at most plants
Detroit automakers, UAW drop mask mandate at most plants
Audi A5 production Ingolstadt 2017 web.jpg
Audi to cut German production due to Ukraine crisis
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-28-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive