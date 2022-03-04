Hyundai says it is unsure when it will resume Russian plant operations

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said on Friday it has not decided when to resume operations at its assembly plant in St Petersburg, Russia, citing ongoing issues with component delivery.

"Hyundai Motor Company is deeply concerned by the situation in Ukraine," Hyundai said in a statement. "We can confirm operations of the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Russia are suspended until further notice due to ongoing global logistics issues with components delivery.

"The safety of our employees and caring for our customers remains the utmost priority of Hyundai Motor. We sincerely hope the situation is resolved peacefully as soon as possible," it added.

Operations at the St Petersburg plant have been suspended since March 1.

Together with affiliate Kia, Hyundai is among the world's top 10 biggest automakers by sales, building about 200,000 vehicles per year in Russia, or roughly 4 percent of its global production capacity.

Global auto and truck makers, including U.S. automaker General Motors and Germany's Daimler Truck this week suspended some business in Russia following its Ukraine invasion.

Earlier this week, several automakers said they would suspend car shipments to Russia until further notice, becoming the first international automaker to do so as sanctions over the invasion continue to bite.