Hyundai, S. Korean union agree to freeze wages for the first time in 11 years

Reuters

SEOUL -- Hyundai and its South Korean union reached a tentative deal to freeze wages for the first time in 11 years this year, an internal message distributed to union members showed on Monday.

The deal is subject to a vote by union members on Sept 25.

Hyundai, which together with sister company Kia, is the world's fifth-largest automaker, said its global retail sales fell 33 percent in the second quarter, and expects that the pace of recovery will be slow due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
COVID effect on EV push: ‘Stall,' not 'vanish'
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
COVID effect on EV push: ‘Stall,' not 'vanish'
COVID effect on EV push: ‘Stall,' not 'vanish'
Kia makes big EV push
Kia makes big EV push
Unifor silent after Canada reportedly offers Ford $389M to bring EV production to Ontario
Unifor silent after Canada reportedly offers Ford $389M to bring EV production to Ontario
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-21-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters