Hyundai to halt some S. Korea output due to chip, part supply issues

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it plans to temporarily suspend production at its Ulsan No.1 plant in South Korea due to chip and component supply issues from April 7-14.

"We are closely monitoring the situation to take prompt and necessary measures and optimize production in line with the supply conditions," Hyundai said in a statement.

The automaker said in a statement that the supply issues involve front-view camera systems for the Kona crossover and electric modules for the Ioniq 5.

The factory produces 311,000 vehicles annually, including the Kona and Ioniq 5.