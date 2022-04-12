Hyundai to build Genesis GV70 EV, hybrid Santa Fe at its Alabama factory

NEW YORK — Hyundai plans to build the hybrid version of its Santa Fe midsize crossover and the Genesis Electrified GV70 compact crossover at its plant in Montgomery, Ala., Hyundai Motor North America CEO Jose Muñoz said.

The manufacturing moves confirmed a report by a Korean car blog. Muñoz spoke Tuesday at the New York Auto Forum, a day before the start of New York auto show press days.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai, Kia and Genesis, said it will invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to produce a "suite" of electric vehicles, upgrade factories and develop smart mobility technologies.