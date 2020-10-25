Hummer sets tone for how GM will develop, scale EVs

The Hummer is imperative to GM's foray into electrification, said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions. GM already builds the Chevrolet Bolt but at relatively low volumes. Chevy's Camaro sports car, even after five consecutive years of U.S. sales declines, still outsold the Bolt by nearly 3-to-1 in 2019.

"The Hummer brand is to bring the cachet that Tesla or maybe one of the Europeans would bring," Fiorani said. "Selling just an electric vehicle is not going to do it because there are plenty of electric vehicles out there, and nobody's buying those. ... It has to be something great that happens to be electric."

With its six-figure price, the Hummer Edition 1 will be low volume. GM likely plans to build only a few hundred of them, Fiorani said. Reservations filled up within 10 minutes last week. When all four trims are available in 2024, he expects annual production of more than 20,000.

Even with low volume to start, the Hummer demonstrates GM's knowledge of what it will take for EVs to sell in bigger numbers, Jackson said.

"It shows a spirit and an understanding of what you have to do for an electric vehicle to be a success. It's not enough to just drop some batteries in there and put an electric motor in there," Jackson said. "And they used a name which you literally had to pull the plug on some years ago to relaunch at the pinnacle of the technical capability that General Motors possesses today."