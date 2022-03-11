How the war in Ukraine is impacting the auto industry

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing ripple effects in the automotive supply chain. The attack also has prompted companies to stop shipping to Russia or suspend operations there.
Russia situation unlikely to affect Renault's recovery, chairman says
The invasion of Ukraine is unlikely to threaten Renault’s recovery as this is already on the right track and the automaker's long-term strategy goes well beyond the current situation, Jean-Dominique Senard said.
VW's Diess warns Ukraine war risks economic damage worse than pandemic
Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess warned that a prolonged war in Ukraine risks being "very much worse" for the European economy than the coronavirus pandemic and may lead to huge price increases, scarcity of energy and inflation.
Tesla will pay conscripted Ukranian employees for up to three months, report says
Tesla will pay Ukrainian employees asked to defend their country for at least three months, U.S. broadcaster CNBC reported.
BMW will resume production at German plants
BMW will gradually resume production at its Munich and Dingolfing plants in Germany after it suspended production due to supply chain issues caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Suzuki will suspend exports to Russia from its Hungary factory
Suzuki's Hungarian factory has suspended car exports to Russia and Ukraine as of March due to the war.
AvtoVAZ to partially resume output
AvtoVAZ will partially resume operations at its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants from March 16 because it says it wants to protect the incomes of its staff in Russia.
Porsche halts Taycan output on parts shortages
Porsche is temporarily halting production of its Taycan EV at its Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen plant due to a lack of components caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Production of Mercedes-Benz S-Class, EQS models has been disrupted in Germany by parts disruption
Mercedes-Benz is adjusting shift scheduling at its home plant in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart, where it builds the S-Class sedan and EQS electric sedan, because of the impact of the Ukraine war.
Continental is working on shifting production from its Russia plant
Continental is trying to identify locations where it can raise production to compensate for the loss of output at its Kaluga plant in Russia, where production has been suspended.
Russia could nationalize automakers that shut operations
A senior member of Russia's ruling party proposed nationalizing foreign-owned factories that shut down operations in the country over what the Kremlin calls a special military operation in Ukraine. VW, Toyota and Ford are among automakers that have temporarily closed their Russian plants.
Ferrari suspends production of vehicles for Russian market
Ferrari said it is suspending the production of vehicles for the Russian market until further notice. The automaker is also donating 1 million euros ($1.09 million) to support Ukrainians in need.
Chinese automakers to benefit as rivals exit Russia
Chinese automakers operating in Russia including Great Wall's Haval, Chery and Geely, have potential to gain market share, analysts say.
Automakers face soaring metal costs
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is ramping up the price of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric-vehicle batteries.
Stellantis CEO Tavares calls for lower steel tariffs
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has called for U.S. and European officials to lower protective tariffs on steel as raw material and energy prices rise.
VW brings forward Ukraine-related production stoppage
Volkswagen has brought forward a production stop at its home factory in Wolfsburg as the supply situation for key parts such as wire harnesses gets worse. Porsche, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are also reducing production in Germany.
Leoni forms task force to counter supply disruption
The key supplier Leoni has formed a task force to tackle the disruption in supplies of Ukraine-produced wire harnesses that has caused German automakers to reduce or stop production.
Hyundai is unsure when Russian output will resume
Hyundai said it has not decided when to resume operations at its plant in St Petersburg, Russia, citing ongoing issues with components delivery.
Audi to cut German production due to Ukraine crisis
Mercedes is forced to cut shifts at European plants
BMW's European production takes big hit
VW, Porsche, Bentley exports to Russia halted
Porsche suspends Macan, Panamera output
Porsche is pausing output at its plant in Leipzig, which builds the Macan and Panamera as the Ukraine conflict disrupts its supply chain.
Nissan suspends vehicle exports to Russia, expects production stoppages
Nissan has suspended vehicle exports to Russia given logistics challenges related to the conflict in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia's biggest carmaker, AvtoVAZ, will stop its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants on Saturday and from March 9 to 11 as it grapples with a crisis in supplies of electronic components.
German automakers warn of more production losses
German automakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low.
Europe's auto production crashes as flow of wire harnesses dries up
Volkswagen, BMW and Porsche are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in western Ukraine have been shuttered by the Russian invasion of the country, forcing production stops at car factories in Germany.
Toyota to suspend Russia production, vehicle imports
Toyota will halt production at its Russian factory, while vehicle imports into the country have also stopped indefinitely due to supply chain disruptions. Toyota is Russia's top-selling Japanese brand.
Honda stop exports to Russia
Honda is halting exports of cars and motorcycles to Russia, joining a growing number of global companies choosing not to do business in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.
Ford suspends Russian operations
Ford Motor, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said it informed joint venture partner Sollers it is immediately suspending operations in Russia until further notice.
Jaguar, Aston Martin stop Russian deliveries
British automakers Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin paused vehicle shipments to Russia, as sanctions over the war in Ukraine had created growing trading obstacles for the car industry.
Renault shares crushed by concerns about Russia exposure
Shares of Renault, the European automaker most exposed to Russia, tumbled to their lowest close since November 2020 as countries around the world escalate measures to penalize President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.
Stellantis sets up task forces for Ukraine crisis
Stellantis has established two task forces to deal with the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. One is monitoring sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its Western allies on Russia. The other is keeping watch on the automaker's staff in Ukraine.
Volvo, GM, VW, Daimler Truck suspend shipments to Russia
Volvo said it will suspend car shipments to the Russian market until further notice, while Volkswagen has temporarily suspended deliveries to local dealerships of cars already in Russia. Daimler Truck also said it would freeze its business activities in Russia with immediate effect, including its cooperation with Russian truck maker Kamaz.
VW halts EV production in Germany as Ukraine crisis hits supplies
Volkswagen will halt production this week at two EV plants in Germany after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit deliveries of components. Production of VW, Audi and Cupra compact battery-electric cars built on the VW Group’s MEB platform will be affected.
Technology supplier Aptiv shifted high-volume production out of Ukraine
Automotive technology supplier Aptiv shifted high-volume production of parts for vehicles out of Ukraine over the past couple months ahead of possible hostilities, CEO Kevin Clark said.
