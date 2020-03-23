How UAW pressure started the push to shut down N.A. plants

DETROIT — In about 72 hours, a wholesale shutdown of North American vehicle production by the Detroit 3 went from unthinkable to unavoidable.

The automakers initially resisted such a drastic step when UAW President Rory Gamble proposed preemptively halting assembly lines to protect workers from the fast-spreading coronavirus. Executives acknowledged the situation was serious but wanted more time to formulate plans.

As a chaotic workweek got underway, with most salaried employees already clocking in from home, those executives began feeling the fear and anxiety rippling through plants. Workers began missing shifts to self-quarantine because a family member had the virus. In multiple states where the automakers have plants, bars and restaurants were ordered to close.

The week ended with plants beginning to go dark, sending shock waves through the supplier community and cutting off the flow of new vehicles to dealerships. Executives who started the month touting upcoming electric vehicles were now promising to explore whether their plants could become ad-hoc producers of hospital ventilators instead.

How all of that happened was recounted to Automotive News by five people with knowledge of last week's events but who were not authorized to describe them publicly.

By the time Gamble first called Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford the morning of March 15, a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worker in Kokomo, Ind., had already tested positive for COVID-19, prompting questions and concerns from employees at plants nationwide. Tweets and Facebook posts reflected anger and anxiety from a union membership that wondered why the Detroit 3 had issued a work-from-home mandate for white-collar employees while workers on the line waited for cleaning supplies to arrive.

With cases soaring throughout the nation, it appeared inevitable the crisis would soon reach U.S. plants, where employees frequently touch shared vehicle parts and equipment and often work in close proximity.

The UAW's three vice presidents had already been having discussions with their counterparts at Ford, General Motors and FCA, but Gamble wanted the CEOs from all three to meet and discuss their collective response.

That was easier said than done.

The heads of the Detroit 3 were last seen together in 2017, when GM's Mary Barra, Ford's Mark Fields and FCA's Sergio Marchionne met with President Donald Trump at the White House. A racketeering lawsuit in which GM accused FCA of gaining an unfair advantage during collective bargaining has left bad blood between the two and complicated any collaboration.

After a lengthy conversation with Gamble, Bill Ford placed phone calls to Barra and FCA Chairman John Elkann. Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., also made calls urging the companies to coordinate efforts.

At noon Sunday, Gamble, his vice presidents, Bill Ford, the three CEOs and their manufacturing chiefs dialed into a conference call that was described by multiple participants as respectful and collaborative.

Gamble asked for a two-week shutdown, according to people on the call. Ford, two of the people said, was willing to cut shifts, something the two other automakers were hesitant to do. In the end, they agreed only on a joint statement announcing the formation of a task force and a 48-hour window to figure out what to do.

Public pressure

Near the end of that window, Gamble pressured the automakers with a public statement that the union would "take this conversation to the next level" if it wasn't satisfied they were doing enough.

Privately, Gamble was hesitant to call any wildcat strikes and knew filing official grievances would take too long to make an immediate difference.

During the day Tuesday, March 17, FCA CEO Mike Manley was visiting a number of plants after worker complaints, including some from skilled-trades employees at the Warren Truck plant in suburban Detroit who said the hot water wasn't working by the paint shop. He also visited nearby Sterling Heights Assembly, where workers build the company's profitable Ram pickups.

The Tuesday evening task force meeting was a collection of individual phone calls between union officials and executives at the automakers, beginning with GM. The companies agreed to rotating partial shutdowns but didn't want to hash out details on a joint call where they'd have to share internal production schedules.

Meanwhile, Ford had to halt production at its Chicago Assembly Plant because of a parts shortage after a Lear seating facility shut down because one of its workers had contracted the virus.

Union workers on social media were irate, arguing more needed be done. Events outside the companies' control soon forced their hands.

Fear and frustration

Wednesday morning, a worker at the Sterling Heights plant Manley had just visited tested positive for COVID-19, forcing production to stop for cleaning.

Separately, a worker at FCA's Jefferson North plant in Detroit vomited on the line, but maintenance workers, fearing contamination, didn't immediately clean up. Production of Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos stopped for more than an hour.

Then, a worker at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne tested positive, prompting a 24-hour shutdown.

As fears mounted, so did frustration.

The plant chairman at Ford's sprawling Kentucky Truck facility in Louisville said in a letter to members that a shipment of hand sanitizer or wipes for its roughly 9,000 employees had not been received. Ford COO Jim Farley talked to anxious workers at the F-150 plant in Dearborn, Mich.

Around the same time, nonunion American Honda said its U.S. plants would shut for six days, adding more pressure on the Detroit 3 to close, too.

Gamble called back Bill Ford, whom he knew from labor meetings in the late 1970s, when Gamble was a new hire and Ford was just learning the ropes of his family's business. Ford agreed to idle all of the company's facilities in North America. GM and FCA made the same decision soon after.

Details of the shutdowns, a complex task involving thousands of workers and intricate machinery at each site, were still being finalized going into the weekend. Ford's plants stopped producing vehicles the morning of Friday, March 20, while some GM and FCA plants were expected to still be winding down early this week.

Workers at distribution centers were to stay on the job, with the companies each seeking paid volunteers to keep parts flowing to dealerships.

Gary Johnson, Ford's chief manufacturing and labor officer, spent much of last week touring plants when he wasn't on the phone with Ford or UAW officials.

Johnson met with line workers at six plants in Michigan, while Farley and John Savona, vice president of North American manufacturing, visited three others.

Johnson was in the midst of a plant visit when the decision to close was announced.

"It escalated so fast," he told Automotive News. "We understand everybody was extremely scared and nervous. We want to make sure they're safe."

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-23-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 2-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters