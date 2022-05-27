How Stellantis plans to avoid a shortage of EV batteries

The battery plant that Stellantis is planning in Indiana is a joint venture with supplier Samsung SDI. Tavares said it would be an opportunity for the region to "transform itself into the new automotive world" amid the industry's transition to EVs.
Samsung plans to use its PRiMX technology to produce battery cells and modules for a range of Stellantis EVs built in North America. Stellantis and Samsung will invest more than $2.5 billion in the project, which they said is expected to create 1,400 new jobs in the area. Construction is scheduled to begin this year.
Indiana is offering an incentive package of up to $186.5 million in conditional tax credits, training grants and investments, including funding that would offset the costs of the plant's infrastructure, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said. Stellantis has a large presence in Kokomo and the surrounding area, having made engines and transmissions there for decades.
Tavares said the production process for battery cells is "very clean" and "very sophisticated."
"It's very precise equipment," Tavares said. "Very different from what we are used to altogether in the automotive world, so it's really a step in terms of technology, process engineering, materials, cleanliness, equipment."
He added that the plant will offer a great learning opportunity for the Kokomo work force. "The profile of people that we will select for this activity, being curious and having a significant learning capability, is going to be a key success factor," Tavares said.