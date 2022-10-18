Polestar 3 will get a lift from U.S. factory plan

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Swedish automaker Polestar's road from niche to mainstream will take it through a new production arrangement at affiliate Volvo Cars' plant in South Carolina.

The Polestar 3, the performance electric vehicle maker's entry into crossovers, will share a platform and safety technology with Volvo's U.S.-built next-generation EX90 electric crossover. But the two vehicles will diverge in their design, driving characteristics and components.

"A guitar is a guitar," Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said at a media event here last week. "But two different musicians could create completely different music with the same instrument."

The Polestar 3 will begin production at Volvo's plant in Chengdu, China, in the middle of next year. But production at the Ridgeville, S.C., factory is scheduled to start a year later, according to AutoForecast Solutions.

The 2.3-million-square-foot factory, an hour northwest of Charleston, is projected to build about 40,000 Polestar 3 crossovers in 2025, AutoForecast estimated.

U.S. deliveries of the Polestar 3 will begin late next year. The model is projected to become the EV maker's volume leader, with expected global sales of 77,000 in 2025.

Once South Carolina production has started, the automaker plans to provide the volume for all markets outside of China from the U.S., Polestar COO Dennis Nobelius said. "It's a very important plant for us."