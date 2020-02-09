How GM plant in Spring Hill climbed back

General Motors' collapse in the Great Recession left its mammoth Spring Hill, Tenn., vehicle and engine manufacturing complex without a car to build and with an uncertain future.
A decade later, the site is again pumping, garnering more investment and spurring supply chain growth in the region. Since 2010, GM has reinvested more than $2.3 billion at Spring Hill. And significantly for the site, the investments have targeted flexibility and future auto technologies to keep the plant well positioned.
"Customers' demands have shifted and we've evolved here," Ken Knight, GM Spring Hill executive plant manager for the past eight years, told Automotive News.
Knight said new launches, changing technological trends in the industry and talent are all pushing Spring Hill's mission.
Investments over the past four years have brought key changes.
- In 2016, GM committed $788.7 million for a new high-efficiency engine program, as well as projects to modernize Spring Hill's vehicle programs. GM invested another $148 million that same year to modernize the flexible machining and assembly equipment for V-8 engines at Spring Hill.
- In February 2017, GM invested $27 million to prepare Spring Hill to assemble a right-hand-drive crossover for export to Australia as the Holden Acadia.
- In January 2019, GM spent another $22 million there for a "global propulsion systems" facility to add capability to an existing line for 6.2L engines using GM's dynamic fuel-management technology.
- Last month, GM announced $40 million more to increase output at the global propulsion systems facility to build more 5.3L V-8 engines for GM's full-size truck and SUV programs.