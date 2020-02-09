How GM plant in Spring Hill climbed back

General Motors' collapse in the Great Recession left its mammoth Spring Hill, Tenn., vehicle and engine manufacturing complex without a car to build and with an uncertain future.

A decade later, the site is again pumping, garnering more investment and spurring supply chain growth in the region. Since 2010, GM has reinvested more than $2.3 billion at Spring Hill. And significantly for the site, the investments have targeted flexibility and future auto technologies to keep the plant well positioned.

"Customers' demands have shifted and we've evolved here," Ken Knight, GM Spring Hill executive plant manager for the past eight years, told Automotive News.

Knight said new launches, changing technological trends in the industry and talent are all pushing Spring Hill's mission.

Investments over the past four years have brought key changes.