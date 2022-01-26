How GM and Ford EV plant investments compare: Billions of dollars, thousands of jobs

GM's $6.5 billion investment in Michigan is part of a plan announced last year to spend $35 billion on electric and autonomous vehicle development and have 30 EV models available globally through 2025. GM is aiming for a fully electric portfolio by 2035.

GM says it will spend $4 billion to overhaul its Orion Assembly plant north of Detroit to produce battery-powered versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, creating more than 2,350 jobs and retaining 1,000 current ones. The automaker and its battery joint-venture partner, LG Energy Solution, will build a battery cell manufacturing plant in Lansing, creating 1,700 Ultium Cells jobs.

Elsewhere in Michigan, GM has spent $2.2 billion retooling the former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant into Factory Zero, which now builds electric Hummers, after previously threatening to permanently close the facility. Factory Zero also will begin making the Silverado EV in 2023 and combine with Orion Assembly to give GM an annual production capacity of 600,000 electric full-size pickups once both plants are fully ramped up.

Last week, GM announced a $154 million investment in Lockport, N.Y., to build EV motor parts. Additionally, the automaker has invested more than $4 billion in Spring Hill, Tenn., to build EVs and Ultium battery cells.