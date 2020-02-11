Honda will restart China vehicle production on Feb. 17 at the earliest

MAKIKO YAMAZAKI and NAOMI TAJITSU
Reuters
Honda badge web.jpg

TOKYO -- Honda said on Tuesday it aims to restart vehicle and component production at most of its Chinese plants from Feb. 17, following the extended Lunar New Year holiday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The automaker said some of its workers have returned at five of its Chinese plants and it is taking steps to ensure the safety of employees in order for production to resume on Feb. 17 or later.

It also said there is no change to its plan to restart its three factories in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, in the week of Feb. 17. 

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-10-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 12-16-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters