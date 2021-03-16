Honda, Toyota hit by supply chain snags in N.A.

WASHINGTON -- Honda Motor Co. said late Tuesday supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week.

Separately, Toyota Motor Corp. said a severe cold front last month has reduced supply of petrochemical products, impacting production in the U.S. and Mexico.

Honda said the supply chain issues will result in some production cuts next week at all U.S. and Canadian plants, citing "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks."

"In some way, all of our auto plants in the U.S. and Canada will be impacted," Honda said.

Some U.S. and Canadian plants are expected to have smaller production cuts next week, but a spokesman for Honda added that "the timing and length of production adjustments could change."

Toyota said some lines, shifts or potentially entire plants are expected to be temporarily halted for several days in Kentucky, West Virginia and Mexico, spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said Wednesday, without providing further details.

Honda declined to specify the volume of vehicles impacted but said "purchasing and production teams are working to limit the impact of this situation."

The company added when production is suspended Honda workers "will continue to have the opportunity to work at the impacted plants." Honda workers were notified of the production cuts Monday.