Honda to temporarily halt UK output again on supply problems

Reuters

Honda is due to permanently close its plant in Swindon, England, this year.

LONDON -- Honda said it would halt output at its British factory from Monday to Thursday next week due to COVID-19 related global supply chain issues, the latest production suspension in recent weeks.

"The situation is currently being monitored with a view to re-start production on Friday 22 January," the company said.

Honda also stopped car output for a few days in December at the Civic plant as some major container ports, such as Felixstowe, struggled to cope with disruption caused by COVID-19, pre-Brexit stockpiling and Christmas.

A further stoppage occurred at the start of January.

On Friday, Honda said its domestic output could be affected by a shortage of semiconductors as automakers face a lack of chips while consumer demand has been bouncing back from the pandemic.

In Britain, the automaker made just under 110,000 Civic cars in 2019 but is due to permanently close the site this year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Automakers join advisory group to speed electrification efforts
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Automakers join advisory group to speed electrification efforts
Chip shortage snarls auto output worldwide
Chip shortage snarls auto output worldwide
Ford to close 3 plants, end production in Brazil, costing $4.1B
Ford to close 3 plants, end production in Brazil, costing $4.1B
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-11-2021
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive