Honda temporarily cutting output at plants in U.S., Canada

WASHINGTON -- Honda Motor Co said late Tuesday supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week.

The Japanese automaker added the issue will result in some production cuts next week at all U.S. and Canadian plants, citing "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks."

"In some way, all of our auto plants in the U.S. and Canada will be impacted," Honda said.

Some U.S. and Canadian plants are expected to have smaller production cuts next week, but a spokesman for Honda added "the timing and length of production adjustments could change."

The company declined to specify the volume of vehicles impacted but said "purchasing and production teams are working to limit the impact of this situation."

The company added when production is suspended Honda workers "will continue to have the opportunity to work at the impacted plants." Honda workers were notified of the production cuts Monday.