Honda Motor Co. said its production lines in Japan are operating at about 40 percent of its initial plan for the August-September period because of chip shortages and delays in parts shipments due to coronavirus outbreaks overseas.

The Japanese automaker expects the impact to extend beyond this month and said the level of operations in early October will be about 70 percent of its initial plan, according to a statement on its website that notes the estimates are as of Sept. 14.