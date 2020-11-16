Honda reshapes U.S. operations for speed

LOS ANGELES — Honda is getting back to its leaner-operating roots by consolidating U.S. manufacturing oversight into a single unit and creating regional field manager positions that will better respond to dealer needs, the company's sales chief told Automotive News.
The hoped-for result, said Dave Gardner, general manager of sales at American Honda Motor Co., will be the ability to get new and redesigned vehicles to market faster and take care of retailers who have specific local needs on products and marketing.
"We're setting up the company for the future, to make sure we go back to our Honda roots, focusing on things like speed, simplicity, agility, flexibility that are all long-term traditional Honda DNA," Gardner said. He took over U.S. sales, marketing, service and parts in May after being CEO of Honda Canada.