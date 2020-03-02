Honda to cut production at two Japan plants amid parts shortage, report says

Honda Motor Co. will temporarily cut back production in Japan due to difficulty in sourcing parts from China amid the coronavirus outbreak, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Monday citing sources at auto parts suppliers and dealers.

The cutbacks, which will last for a few days beginning early March, will see a reduction in output by a few hundred vehicles at two plants in Saitama Prefecture, the report said .

The facilities produce the Vezel utility vehicle and the Odyssey minivan, Nikkei reported. In recent weeks, "components for items such as brakes and doors have shown signs of shortages," a supplier executive said in the report.