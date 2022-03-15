Honda Canada to spend $1.1B to retool Ontario factories for hybrid vehicles

(All figures in U.S. dollars.)

Honda Canada is planning a $1.1-billion retooling of its Alliston, Ontario, operations to produce hybrid vehicles as part of its plan to shift towards of a fully electric product line by 2040.

The automaker is set to announce details at a news conference in Alliston on Wednesday.

The federal and Ontario governments each will kick in $103 million to the project.

In January, Honda Canada CEO Jean Marc Leclerc said the automaker would start building the hybrid version of the CR-V at its Alliston campus this summer.

The company had been retooling a portion of Plant 2 at the four million square-foot assembly site to make way for production midway through the year.

The first vehicles assembled will be for the 2023 model year.