Honda: 800,000 EVs built in North America by 2030

EVs built on e:Architecture will be large segment vehicles. Those being co-developed with GM will be midsize and ready for release from 2027.

Honda and GM are still discussing where to manufacture those models. They could be manufactured both at GM and Honda plants, not only in North America but overseas as well.

"Honda vehicles could be manufactured at GM plants, or GM cars could be produced at Honda plants," Aoyama said. "Making such adjustments at plants in different countries between the two companies can pose a rather high hurdle."

Aoyama's overview came a week after Honda said it will invest ¥5 trillion ($39.91 billion) over the next 10 years in electrification and software as it rolls out 30 full-electric vehicles globally and builds production capacity for 2 million EVs annually by 2030.

The road map still leans heavily on gasoline-electric hybrid technology.

In 2030, for instance, Honda expects 30 percent of its North American business to be hybrid, while 20 percent will be traditional internal combustion vehicles.

Hybrid penetration will keep increasing through the 2020s before plateauing and eventually declining.

"Even in North America, we estimate that hybrid models will increase significantly in the 2023 and 2024 model years," Aoyama said. "That will peak out in the late 2020s."

In Japan, Honda envisions about 20 to 30 percent of its local production capacity to be dedicated to EV output in 2030.

Honda's total capacity in Japan is currently 816,000 vehicles.