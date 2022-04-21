To hear the quiet of new EVs, Honda brings on the wind

EAST LIBERTY, Ohio — Honda's new $124 million wind tunnel — a structure five years in the making — is coming online at a critical time. In the electric vehicle era, designers are under pressure to reduce aerodynamic drag so that battery-powered vehicles can drive farther on a charge.

The tunnel — an eighth of a mile long — will serve three functions for Honda: It will help designers create vehicles that slip through the air with less resistance; guide engineers on acoustic tuning to help reduce vehicle wind and road noise; and give the automaker's racing teams a dedicated wind tunnel to tweak competition vehicles.

But the advanced tunnel here, about 15 miles from Honda's sprawling plant in Marysville, Ohio, will also help reduce the automaker's product development bill.

No longer will Honda have to ship vehicles and engineers all over the country to use rented wind tunnels for testing.

"Those were the core reasons that got us thinking about the need for a wind tunnel in North America," said Chris Combs, Honda's wind tunnel strategy lead. "It just wasn't sustainable."