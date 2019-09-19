GM's South Korean workers to stage partial strike, report says

SEOUL -- General Motors' unionized workers in South Korea will stage partial strikes over stalled wage negotiations, the union said on Thursday.

The workers will launch partial strikes on Friday and next week, according to an internal note from the union seen by Reuters.

The decision follows the union's full strike earlier this month over wage talks and concern of another plant shutdown.

GM began production in South Korea after buying assets of failed local automaker Daewoo Motor in 2002.