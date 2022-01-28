GM's Michigan battery projects fill in more of EV production map

DETROIT — General Motors' 90-year reign as the country's top-selling automaker just ended, but CEO Mary Barra has the company focused on a different race that she says is more critical to its future.
"We want to lead in EVs. Full stop," she told "CBS Mornings" last week, after GM committed nearly $7 billion toward electric vehicle and battery production in Michigan.
Barra said she's confident GM can dethrone Tesla, which owned an estimated 72 percent of the U.S. EV market in 2021, by "mid-decade." The latest projects represent GM's biggest steps yet toward that goal and the largest investment in its history.
Orion Assembly, which has limped along building only a few hundred Chevrolet Bolts a week on just one shift, is now slated to churn out up to 360,000 electric Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras a year after a $4 billion overhaul. Combined with its newly renovated Factory Zero plant in Detroit, GM says it will have the capacity to make 600,000 electric pickups annually. GM sold about 768,700 Silverado and Sierra light trucks in the U.S. last year, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center.