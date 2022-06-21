GM's Hummer plant to idle for expanded EV production prep

DETROIT — General Motors ' Factory Zero electric truck plant, which builds the GMC Hummer EV pickup, will take four weeks of downtime starting Monday to prepare for expanded production, Automotive News has learned.

GM spokesman Dan Flores on Tuesday confirmed the downtime for the Detroit plant, which employs about 800 people.

The Hummer EV pickup, the only vehicle Factory Zero builds today, was delivered to 99 customers in the first quarter. But demand for the pickup and the Hummer EV SUV, which is slated to launch next year, remains strong. GMC has logged more than 77,500 reservations for the Hummer EV pickup and SUV combined.

GM scheduled downtime at the plant to add production capacity sooner than planned, Flores said. The automaker will install tooling, machinery and equipment while workers are laid off from June 27 through July 22.

"These upgrades will also help prepare the plant for future products, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV," Flores said in a statement.

GM plans to build the Silverado and GMC Sierra Denali electric pickups and the Cruise Origin ride-hail and delivery van at Factory Zero.

Starting this fall, the plant will assemble Ultium battery cells into modules and packs for a variety of vehicle designs.