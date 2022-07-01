GM's Fort Wayne plant to close week of July 4 because of chip shortage

General Motors said it will close its assembly plant in Fort Wayne, Ind., the week of July 4 because of semiconductor constraints.

The Fort Wayne Assembly Plant produces the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. The plant is expected to resume production on Monday, July 11, GM said in a Wednesday statement.

"Short-term supply chain disruptions continue to occur, which has led us to make this production adjustment," the automaker said. "We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet pent-up customer demand for our vehicles."

The closure comes along with several other routine assembly plant summer shutdowns for the week of July 4 including the Fairfax Plant in Kansas, the Bowling Green plant in Kentucky, the Spring Hill plant in Tennessee and the Oshawa plant in Ontario, Canada. The Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant in Michigan will also close for the weeks of July 4 and 11 for launch-related downtime.

GM's Factory Zero plant in Detroit closed June 27 for "new tooling installation to support expanded EV production." The plant, which employs nearly 800 people, is expected to resume production July 25, said GM spokesman David Barnas.