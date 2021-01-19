GM's Factory Zero to get $11.7M in road upgrades from Mich., Detroit

ANNALISE FRANK
Crain's Detroit Business
Steve Fecht/General Motors Co.

A sign is unveiled at General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in October, introducing a new name: Factory Zero.

The Michigan Department of Transportation and city of Detroit are paying for an $11.7 million road improvement project around General Motors' Factory Zero.

The state is allocating $6 million out of its Transportation Economic Development Fund, with the city contributing $5.7 million, according to a news release, to rebuild deteriorated roads and sidewalks around the facility in response to GM's concerns. The public fund is spent on infrastructure updates the government deems necessary for manufacturers and other business and transportation work.

The former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant was previously slated to close, before GM announced the operation would become a hub for EV production and renamed it Factory Zero. It's expected to create 2,200 manufacturing jobs once it's at full capacity and can build 270,000 vehicles per year. The automaker expects to spend $2.2 billion converting the plant.

During road construction around Factory Zero, crews will rebuild Mt. Elliott Street from Conant Street to Harper Avenue, Conant from Mt. Elliott through to the Detroit city limit by Miller Street, Hamtramck Drive from East Grand Boulevard up to the city's limit, and between Trombly Street at Hamtramck Drive on East Grand, the release said.

Jim Quick, Factory Zero's director, said in the statement that the plant is "an important piece of our journey to an all-electric future and these road improvements will greatly help our employees and the community as we prepare to build electric trucks and the Cruise Origin."

Ford Oakville to build electric version of Lincoln Corsair, auto forecaster says
