GM's Factory Zero to get $11.7M in road upgrades from Mich., Detroit

The Michigan Department of Transportation and city of Detroit are paying for an $11.7 million road improvement project around General Motors' Factory Zero.

The state is allocating $6 million out of its Transportation Economic Development Fund, with the city contributing $5.7 million, according to a news release, to rebuild deteriorated roads and sidewalks around the facility in response to GM's concerns. The public fund is spent on infrastructure updates the government deems necessary for manufacturers and other business and transportation work.

The former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant was previously slated to close, before GM announced the operation would become a hub for EV production and renamed it Factory Zero. It's expected to create 2,200 manufacturing jobs once it's at full capacity and can build 270,000 vehicles per year. The automaker expects to spend $2.2 billion converting the plant.