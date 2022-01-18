GM wins tax break from Detroit suburb for $1.3 billion plant expansion for EVs, batteries

Orion Township's board of trustees on Tuesday approved a 12-year tax break for General Motors to launch a $1.3 billion expansion of its Orion Assembly plant for production of EVs and batteries.

If GM decides to move forward with a new capital investment at the 39-year-old assembly plant, the automaker would get a 50 percent reduction in property taxes over 12 years on the new facility, Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said.

GM, which has already signaled plans for the plant , indicated an expansion of Orion Assembly could be used for battery assembly as well as new vehicle assembly platforms, Barnett said.

"Apparently there's going to be an announcement next week," Barnett told Crain's Detroit Business on Tuesday night. "What we did tonight just paves the way to let them know that the local unit of government is supportive of them continuing to reinvest in the plant in Orion."

"Until they put a shovel in the ground, nothing really has been done," Barnett added. Crain's is an affiliate of Automotive News.