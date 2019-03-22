GM will produce new EV in Mich., add 400 jobs

DETROIT -- General Motors said it will invest $1.8 billion and add 700 new jobs at manufacturing operations in six states, including $300 million and 400 new jobs at its Orion Assembly plant in suburban Detroit to produce a new full-electric Chevrolet vehicle.

The investment, announced Friday by GM CEO Mary Barra at the Orion plant, is expected to occur over the next two to three years, the company said.

The news comes days after U.S. President Donald lambasted the company for plans to potentially close up to four domestic plants, however the company contends the announcements were planned prior to his comments, which started Sunday on Twitter and continued through a rally in Ohio on Wednesday.

Barra, when asked about Trump’s comments, focused on having a “common message” rather than the attacks themselves.

“What is important and where there’s similarities is that we believe in a strong U.S. manufacturing base,” she said. “We want to create jobs, good paying jobs and we’re excited to be doing that here today and we’re going to stay on that focus. I think that’s where there’s a common message.”

After the event, Barra also voiced support for the pending United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, which would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“We support USMCA. We think there was a lot of work that was done in modernizing it,” she said. “It recognized the complexity of the auto industry and the supply chain but we are supportive and we are making adjustments because we will comply.”