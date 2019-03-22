GM will produce new EV in Mich., add 400 jobs

GM CEO Mary Barra: "This new Chevrolet electric vehicle is another positive step toward our commitment to an all-electric future. GM will continue to invest in our U.S. operations where we see opportunities for growth."

DETROIT -- General Motors said it will invest $1.8 billion and add 700 new jobs at manufacturing operations in six states, including $300 million and 400 new jobs at its Orion Assembly plant in suburban Detroit to produce a new full-electric Chevrolet vehicle.

The investment, announced Friday by GM CEO Mary Barra at the Orion plant, is expected to occur over the next two to three years, the company said.

The news comes days after U.S. President Donald lambasted the company for plans to potentially close up to four domestic plants, however the company contends the announcements were planned prior to his comments, which started Sunday on Twitter and continued through a rally in Ohio on Wednesday.
Barra, when asked about Trump’s comments, focused on having a “common message” rather than the attacks themselves.

“What is important and where there’s similarities is that we believe in a strong U.S. manufacturing base,” she said. “We want to create jobs, good paying jobs and we’re excited to be doing that here today and we’re going to stay on that focus. I think that’s where there’s a common message.”

After the event, Barra also voiced support for the pending United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, which would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“We support USMCA. We think there was a lot of work that was done in modernizing it,” she said. “It recognized the complexity of the auto industry and the supply chain but we are supportive and we are making adjustments because we will comply.”

New EV

The new Chevrolet EV will be based off the all-electric Bolt EV, which Orion Assembly currently produces alongside the Chevrolet Sonic subcompact. 

GM, according to Barra, originally intended to produce the vehicle outside of the U.S., but she declined to disclose where that may be.

The upcoming vehicle is expected to be the first for the U.S. under the automaker's plan to release at least 20 new battery or fuel cell powered vehicles globally by 2023.

The company declined to provide any additional information about the vehicle or its launch timing.

The announcement prompted the first public meeting between Barra and UAW Vice President Terry Dittes since he was named to the position in June. It also comes ahead of what are expected to be contentious contract negotiations this year between the union and automaker.

'Great day'

Dittes said he would not spoil a “great day” for the union members at Orion Assembly, but he showed little to no love for the automaker and its plans to potentially close up to four domestic plants.

“I will not spoil a great occasion here today, but there is hardship among four of our locations and we’ve made it clear that we disagree with that,” said Dittes, who left the event as it was wrapping up and before any staged photo-opportunities could occur.  

Following the event, Dittes said he walked out to speak with UAW members of the plant. Dittes, who greeted Barra before the event, said he was not trying to send any sort of message to executive or company.

“I’d rather hang with my members than get pictures taken,” he said. “They’re my brothers and sisters and that’s who I work for.”

The UAW sued GM this year, accusing the company of breaching its 2015 collective bargaining agreement with the union.

The complaint followed GM's decision to "unallocate" product from four U.S. plants -- Lordstown Assembly in Ohio; Baltimore Operations in Maryland; and Detroit-Hamtramck and Warren Transmission in Michigan.

Photo
GM

The Orion plant builds the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Sonic subcompact.

