GM warns holdout white collar staff to report vaccination status

General Motors is ramping up pressure on white collar employees to comply with a corporate mandate to report their vaccination status confidentially.

The company sent out a memo on Sept. 22 warning that continued failure to do so could lead to safety violation letters and a partial loss of a company performance bonus. The Wall Street Journal reported on the memo earlier Friday. The automaker hasn’t required any workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are pleased that virtually every GM salaried employee has reported their vaccine status via our confidential reporting tool,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We continue to work with a very small number of employees to reach 100% completion.”